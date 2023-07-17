✈️ A Russian Su-25 Attack Aircraft Crashed into the Sea off the Coast of Yeysk, Krasnodar - Pilot in Parachute Sadly Died

✈️ A Russian Su-25 attack aircraft crashed into the sea off the coast of Yeysk, Krasnodar.As seen in the video, the pilot managed to eject.What caused the accident and the condition of the pilot is not yet known.Edit: According to reports the pilot is alive but unconscious. 🙏Pray! I posted a video from this morning of 2 Su-25 working but from the Zaporozhye area.

The reason for this crash could be a technical malfunction, nothing yet known. Will update if more.

Update:

Russian military authorities said that the jet crashed following an engine failure during a training flight, according to state-run news agency Ria Novosti.

Online video footage shows the pilot ejecting from the aircraft as it headed towards the water. Emergency crews could not save the pilot, who reportedly died after getting tangled in his parachute.

In clip, a voice says: "The pilot just ejected from the plane, shall we go help him or not?"

A female voice is heard saying: "Is that supposed to happen? That's not supposed to happen, right?" before adding, "I am afraid."

✈️ @Fighter_Bomber on ejecting from an airplane, short story: It's not fun!





💬 "Many believe that ejection is "no big deal". If you eject, that's it. You'll be in a beautiful and clean car, in the caring hands of attractive nurses with a size 5 bust, in just half an hour.





In reality, ejection is a nightmare. In rare cases, after ejection, the pilot brushes off the dust and casually looks for a radio to communicate with the crew of the Search and Rescue team.





Off the top of my head, here are some things that can happen:





First of all, the ejection seat might simply not work at all. (Hello to the L-39 ejection seats.)





Secondly, the ejection seat may activate, but you could be flying too fast, too low, or at the wrong roll angle. And you won't even have time to be scared.





Then, the restraints for your arms can break them. Your legs get twisted, the straps tighten around them, or the deflector malfunctions, and the rushing airflow slams your face.





A classic scenario is a shattered face due to an improperly fastened oxygen mask. It can also break your nose. And the 20 G's during ejection don't exactly add to your health.





But if everything goes well, and you actually make it into the air, your chances don't increase significantly.





At high altitude, without a pressure suit, your blood will boil. Or the oxygen in your seat will run out (or fail to start), and you'll fall asleep and never wake up.





You could land on rocks, houses, forests, oceans, power lines, and die in countless other ways.





The scariest part is ejection over water. We don't know how to rescue people on water. Probably nobody does. If the water is warm, pilots put on flotation devices. These are two autonomous banana-shaped tubes inflated with CO2, which the pilot must attach to the seat in a specific way for them to activate automatically. In 99% of cases, pilots don't bother with that, hoping they can activate them manually when needed. For example, I never attached them to my seat. It's impossible to activate it with broken arms, but who cares or stops to think about that?





When the water is cold, they wear a Cold Water Immersion Suit (CWIS). It provides a few extra hours of survival in cold seas.





Without flotation devices, an unconscious or injured pilot descending with a huge parachute is doomed. And then there's stormy weather or rough waves, plus the cold, and the stress.





That's why, when you see a pilot under the canopy of a parachute, without hesitation, rush to their aid. Don't even doubt it, they need your help, and their life likely depends on you right now.





But still... It's the best job in the world."



