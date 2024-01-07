Create New Account
Patriot Day J6 Will Go Down in History Books with Political Prisoner Jake Lang | OAN
IN FOCUS: Patriot Day J6 Will Go Down in History Books with Political Prisoner Jake Lang - OAN

One America News Network - Tonight IN FOCUS... On the third anniversary of January 6th, who do millions of Americans blame? You might be surprised. Also, the family of Ashli Babbitt might finally see justice, we'll share how. Plus Team Biden uses divisive rhetoric on American's again - labeling MAGA an extremist movement and Trump a threat to Democracy.


We'll speak with "America's Shaman" Jake Angeli-Chansley about his congressional race and political prisoner Jake Lang about proclaiming January 6th as Patriot Day.


Catch the Full Episode on One America News Network or by downloading the OAN Live App!


Follow IN FOCUS Host, Alison Steinberg @AlisonOAN

For more information about One America News Network please visit www.OANN.com

