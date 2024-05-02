© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇺🇲 The United states of Israel: Laws don’t apply to Israel
StateSpox Patel on ICC/Israel: “We do not believe the ICC has jurisdiction on this, that being said, we work closely with the ICC on a number of key areas… Ukraine, Darfur, Sudan, but on this particular instance they just do not have jurisdiction”
