This is how Tucker gets out of Fox contract: Judge Andrew Napolitano | Carl Higbie FRONTLINE

61 views • 05/11/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html

On Wednesday's "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," Judge Andrew Napolitano analyzes Tucker Carlson's contract with Fox News and how Tucker should proceed.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.