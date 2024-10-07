⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (7 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ The Sever Group of Forces in Liptsy and Volchansk directions engaged the units of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade in Malye Prokhody, Liptsy, Verkhnyaya Pisarevka, Volchansk, and Khripuny (Kharkov reg).

AFU lost up to 95 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ Zapad Group's units. Russian troops hit personnel and materiel of the 30th, 44th, 63rd, 66th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 114th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 1st Nat'l Guard Brigade close to Kupyansk, Petropavlovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Lozovaya, and Druzhelyubovka (Kharkov reg), and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Four counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 14th and 116th mech'd brigs of the AFU were repelled.

Enemy losses more than 410 troops, two infantry fighting vehics, six motor vehics, one 155-mm Braveheart SP'd artill syst, one UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers; and one M113 armoured personnel carrier, one MaxxPro armoured fight vehic, and one 155-mm M198 howi made by the USA.

One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Yug Group engaged the units of the 22nd, 30th, 54th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 56th Motorised Infantry Brig, 144th Infantry Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig of the AFU and 18th Nat'l Guard Brig close to Serebryanka, Alekseyevo-Druzkovka, Seversk, Nikiforovka, Verolyubovka, Stupochki, Predtechino, Belaya Gora, Maksimilyanovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 28th Mech'd Brig and 81st Airmobile Brig of the AFU were repelled.

Enemy losses up to 590 troops, 19 motor vehics, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howi, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howi, & 3 U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howis, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

One Anklav-N electronic warfare station and two field ammo depots were destroyed.

▫️ Tsentr Group of Forces units, Grodovka (DPR) was liberated.



They also inflicted fire damage on the 23rd, 24th, 33rd, and 150th mech'd brigs, 5th Tank Brigade, 25th Airborne Brigade, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU, 112, 117, and 120th territorial defence brigs, 12th and 14th national guard brigades close to Aleksandro-Kalinovo, Dzerzhinsk, Sukhaya Balka, Dimitrov, Lysovka, Selidovo, Tsukurino, Krasnoye (DPR) and Raypole (Dnepropetrovsk reg).



Ten counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 42nd, 53rd, 100th, 151st mech'd brigs, 152nd Infantry Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig, 5th Assault Brig, and 49th Assault Battalion of the AFU were repelled.



Enemy lost more than 420 troops, one German-made Leopard tank, three armoured fight vehics, six motor vehics, three 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, and two U.S.-made 105-mm M119 guns.



▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces has improved the tactical situation. They inflicted damage on manpower and materiel of the 33rd and 72nd mech'd brigs, 58th Motorised Infantry Briga of the AFU, 110th and 128th territorial defence brigs, and 21st Nat'l Guard Brig close to Dobrovolye, Zolotaya Niva, Velikaya Novoselka, Razliv, Zelyonoye Pole (DPR).



Russian troops repelled a counter-attack launched by an assault group of the 116th Territorial Defence Brig.



AFU losses up to 120 troops, one infantry fighting vehic, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehic, nine motor vehics, two UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howis, one 152-mm D-20 gun and one 122-mm Gvozdika SP'd artill syst.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs has engaged personnel and hardware of the 65th Mech'd Brig, 128th Mtn Assault Brig of the AFU, the 35th Marine Brig, and the 124th Territorial Defence Brigs close to Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka (Zaporozhye reg), Nikolskoye, and Veletenskoye (Kherson reg).



AFU losses up to 80 troops, five motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 guns, and one field ammo depot.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, and Missile Troops and Artill of the Russian GOFs have obliterated an Israeli-made RADA RPS-42 multi-role radar and hit the infrastructure of two military airfields, depots storing ammo & military hardware of the AFU, production workshops and storage sites of UAVs, as well as clusters of manpower and military hardware of the AFU in 129 areas.

▫️ AD systs shot down three ATACMS op'l-tactical missiles, five U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, as well as 74 fixed-wing UAVs.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 33,013 unmanned aerial vehicles, 580 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,544 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,743 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,020 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.