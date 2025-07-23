Morning Manna - July 23, 2025 - Proverbs 7:11-13 - The Loud Voice of Temptation

In today’s episode, we examine Proverbs 7:11–13, where the character of the seductress is unmasked. Loud, stubborn, and shameless, she represents the unrelenting voice of temptation—bold, predatory, and spiritually dangerous. We discuss how spiritual rebellion often manifests through restlessness, aggression, and a refusal to stay within God’s boundaries. Join us as we uncover the timeless warning hidden in these verses and how we can guard our hearts in an age of constant spiritual ambush.





