BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How To Beat An Insurance Company Out Of Court
Cipher Sanctum
Cipher Sanctum
7 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
44 views • 9 months ago

## GENERAL INFO

This is a reupload from 7/10/2024 to fix a few typos, and make the quality better for certain websites. Everything else is the same as before.


Watch how you can be your own bad faith insurance attorney, and win out of court just as I did, whether for auto, homeowner, health, etc.


Or, you can sue them for denying your legitimate claim. I made this because Erie insurance is the worst insurance company. Come see how I beat them and their scams.


I don't suggest you skip ahead. If you do, you are likely going to miss an important detail, and you might lose because of it... But here you go:


Intro = 0 min

Why you should watch this video = 19:39

What the real problem is = 30:32

Learn the legal process = 39:47

How I beat the insurance company out of court = 49:52

Tips to help strategize your situation = 1:05:53

Detailed example of my notice of intent = 1:12:51

Law and case law to support this = 1:17:15

Your 2 options = 1:26:08


Links to help support more content like this…

Nolo book – How to win your persona injury claim = https://amzn.to/4cmzzxs

Zoom H1 Essential = https://amzn.to/45SnUnL

Zoom H1 N = https://amzn.to/3XWbfOy

Micro SDXC card = https://amzn.to/4culLRr

How To Win In Court = https://www.howtowinincourt.com?refercode=KK0047

Kefir grains from raw milk = https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/



## MY WEBSITE

HOME PAGE - https://CipherSanctum.com/


THIS VIDEO’S BLOG WITH SHARE BUTTONS: https://CipherSanctum.com/blog/82/how-to-be-bad-faith-insurance-attorney-lawyer-auto-homeowner-health-worst-company/


RSS FEED - https://CipherSanctum.com/blog/feed/rss2/


ATOM FEED - https://CipherSanctum.com/blog/feed/atom1/


NOTE: I put other things on the blog that are not anywhere else.




## SOCIAL MEDIAS

GAB - https://gab.com/CipherSanctumDotCom


GITHUB - https://github.com/CipherSanctum


LinkedIn (I don’t really use, better off emailing me) - https://www.linkedin.com/in/ciphersanctum/




## VIDEO SITES

ODYSEE / LBRY - https://odysee.com/@CipherSanctum:2fbef24ca2d471b6d93cc7b823229ad2a9f12f33


BITCHUTE - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ciphersanctum/


BRIGHTEON - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ciphersanctum


RUMBLE - https://rumble.com/c/c-644157




## GIBS ME SHMEKELS??

***Bitcoin shmekels***


Bitcoin (BTC) – bc1qlas47vppph0xvfyc9u8gz6d8czd32gluavq3ts


BitcoinCash (BCH) – qp3vrzmadnh7metgj893ctqnlp8cpfh4cclph4mfy9


BitcoinCash (BCH – legacy) – 1A1B5XwxWnZUNY6skcV97H9cgT7sDSEFGW


***Ethereum network shmekels***


Ethereum (ETH) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2


Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) - same


Gemini Dollar (GUSD) – same


USDCoin (USDC) – same


BasicAttentionToken (BAT) – same


Paxos Dollar (USDP) – same


Dai (DAI) – same


Binance USD (BUSD) – same


***Other shmekels***


Litecoin (LTC) – LYHe9pcTRCE49VWR9dg52F167ocqpxgY6q


Ripple (XRP) – r4vSb7ViYoZy1smm49Ndc4qm71CfNt6SBM


Polkadot (DOT) – 1GwPecwfT2FQ4afFdvf2mJEe1fPTQgdrsh81rG9MmUCEoyF


Cardano (ADA) – addr1q9mglulpz9380r2l6dl6jdv3awc2ezjupwk96k8yr4tkhlnk3le7zytzw7x4l5ml4y6er6as4j99czavt4vwg82hd0lqs4fv2c


***Privacy shmekels***


Monero (XMR) - 44JMVrHgvwqMVvup2HTk4D4xcAeo5uJrqC6SortudQnC7PoVss6VY3f7fBaMvFpZ7L5Sxr4mUt3gxNVLAd9zV53qK6Nm9NE


Dash (DASH) - XviA8t6kaLfqRtPjMvucp4nbiXQB7bWe5b


Zcash (ZEC) – t1WSJzn6SjNBm9FE4QZS5H6ziu95f5u52cM


***I swear I’m a real shmekel***


ShitCoin (SHT, on ETH network) – 0x30C4D44946D3610508A4cEbc124F94e617eeCda2


Dogecoin (DOGE) – DPKKdjfRceeAiWrpw1pZ6XrYfGzeDLh2AK

Keywords
newspoliticscourthistorylawlawyerautocarinsuranceattorneybeatoutscams
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy