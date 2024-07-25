How To Beat An Insurance Company Out Of Court

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a reupload from 7/10/2024 to fix a few typos, and make the quality better for certain websites. Everything else is the same as before.
Watch how you can be your own bad faith insurance attorney, and win out of court just as I did, whether for auto, homeowner, health, etc.
Or, you can sue them for denying your legitimate claim. I made this because Erie insurance is the worst insurance company. Come see how I beat them and their scams.
I don't suggest you skip ahead. If you do, you are likely going to miss an important detail, and you might lose because of it... But here you go:
Intro = 0 min
Why you should watch this video = 19:39
What the real problem is = 30:32
Learn the legal process = 39:47
How I beat the insurance company out of court = 49:52
Tips to help strategize your situation = 1:05:53
Detailed example of my notice of intent = 1:12:51
Law and case law to support this = 1:17:15
Your 2 options = 1:26:08
Nolo book – How to win your persona injury claim = https://amzn.to/4cmzzxs
Zoom H1 Essential = https://amzn.to/45SnUnL
Zoom H1 N = https://amzn.to/3XWbfOy
Micro SDXC card = https://amzn.to/4culLRr
How To Win In Court = https://www.howtowinincourt.com?refercode=KK0047
Kefir grains from raw milk = https://nativepact.com/shop/kefir-grains-for-sale/
