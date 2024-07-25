How To Beat An Insurance Company Out Of Court

## GENERAL INFO

Watch how you can be your own bad faith insurance attorney, and win out of court just as I did, whether for auto, homeowner, health, etc.





Or, you can sue them for denying your legitimate claim. I made this because Erie insurance is the worst insurance company. Come see how I beat them and their scams.





I don't suggest you skip ahead. If you do, you are likely going to miss an important detail, and you might lose because of it... But here you go:





Intro = 0 min

Why you should watch this video = 19:39

What the real problem is = 30:32

Learn the legal process = 39:47

How I beat the insurance company out of court = 49:52

Tips to help strategize your situation = 1:05:53

Detailed example of my notice of intent = 1:12:51

Law and case law to support this = 1:17:15

Your 2 options = 1:26:08





