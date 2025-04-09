Is the Resurrection Real? | The Eyewitness Proof of Justification

Is Jesus really risen? Or was His body stolen like the guards claimed?

That’s the question the world still asks—and today’s episode of Words From The Word gives you the answer straight from Scripture.



📖 Matthew 28 gives us more than just a story. It records eyewitness evidence of Christ’s resurrection—proof that He rose just as He said, and that our justification before God is secure.



🙌 Today’s Devotion Covers:

How the empty tomb proves Jesus is alive

Why eyewitnesses matter in defending the resurrection

What the religious leaders did to cover it up

How the risen Christ gave us the Great Commission

Why His resurrection means you are justified today



📖 Romans 8:34 — “It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.”



You don’t need blind faith. You have:

✅ Written proof

✅ Eyewitnesses

✅ A risen Savior who now intercedes for you



🧠 The world may still spread lies that “His disciples stole Him away,”

But the truth has never changed: He is not here—He is risen!



🙏 If you’ve ever doubted whether Jesus is really alive, or wondered what that means for your salvation—this message is for you.



