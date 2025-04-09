Is the Resurrection Real? | The Eyewitness Proof of Justification

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is Jesus really risen? Or was His body stolen like the guards claimed?
That’s the question the world still asks—and today’s episode of Words From The Word gives you the answer straight from Scripture.
📖 Matthew 28 gives us more than just a story. It records eyewitness evidence of Christ’s resurrection—proof that He rose just as He said, and that our justification before God is secure.
🙌 Today’s Devotion Covers:
How the empty tomb proves Jesus is alive
Why eyewitnesses matter in defending the resurrection
What the religious leaders did to cover it up
How the risen Christ gave us the Great Commission
Why His resurrection means you are justified today
📖 Romans 8:34 — “It is Christ that died, yea rather, that is risen again, who is even at the right hand of God, who also maketh intercession for us.”
You don’t need blind faith. You have:
✅ Written proof
✅ Eyewitnesses
✅ A risen Savior who now intercedes for you
🧠 The world may still spread lies that “His disciples stole Him away,”
But the truth has never changed: He is not here—He is risen!
🙏 If you’ve ever doubted whether Jesus is really alive, or wondered what that means for your salvation—this message is for you.
📢 Share this with someone who needs a reminder that Christianity is not built on emotion, but on the resurrected Christ.
00:00Opening Hymn and Introduction
00:24Gratitude and Ministry Partnership
01:12Exploring the Gift of Salvation
01:44Understanding Justification
02:42Biblical Proof of Justification
03:03The Resurrection Account
08:45Jesus' Great Commission
11:23Conclusion and Prayer