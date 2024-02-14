2 Guys Drinking Coffee w/ Special Guest Angela from the Netherlands

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For the second straight week we have a special guest on our program. She is a freedom fighter from The Netherlands and she’s been on our podcast before bringing us news about the travails of her country and the EU in general. Today she is here to give us an update.
WE HAVE A CENTRAL THEME THIS YEAR. ANGELA INDEED EXEMPLIFIES WHAT IT TRULY MEANS TO “GET IN THE GAME!”