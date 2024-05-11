HILARIOUS!!! CHICKMUNKS: Resistance to Radishes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
What to do when you grow a boatload of radishes and you don't like radishes!? Ferment them!!!
Recipe:
1 bunch organic radishes (for a quart jar batch), or as much as you need to completely fill your jar of any size
1 tbsp kosher or pickling sea salt (not iodized table salt) per 2 cups of water used
2 cups filtered water (per quart jar)
1 bunch fresh dill
1 clove fresh garlic, peeled and lightly crushed (per quart jar)
Optional: black peppercorns, red chili flakes, fresh hot chili peppers – if you like them with a kick!