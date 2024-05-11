BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Footage of Arrivals in the Leninsky district of Donetsk - Ukrainian terrorists fired near a Car Rally, hit Hotel - part 1
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
72 views • 12 months ago

Footage of arrivals in the Leninsky district of Donetsk. Ukrainian terrorists fired at a rally.

5 people were killed and 10 more was injured. (Paradise Hotel was hit).

Adding about this:

Ukrainian formations struck the Leninskyi district of Donetsk with several rockets from HIMARS MLRS. The Paradise hotel, in front of which participants of a memorial car rally in honor of the 10th anniversary of the formation of the DPR had gathered, was hit. After the strikes, the car rally was canceled due to the risk of further shelling.

Currently, five civilians are reported killed and six wounded on the hotel's veranda. Emergency services and an investigative team are working at the scene, clearing the rubble. Unfortunately, the number of casualties may increase.

#Donetsk #Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

