LHP & DSMR Healing from the Divine

This is a video about the healing modalities that Karl Mollison developed and about the personal clearing sessions we offer at GetWisdom.com GetWisdom.com started in 2018 Our flagship product is the Lightworker Healing Protocol and more recently we’ve added another protocol to the healing called Deep Subconscious Memory Reset. We use the acronyms LHP and DSMR. I will be giving an explanation & description of these 2 healing protocols as well as what happens if you decide to order healing session or sessions from GetWisdom.com For more information about GetWisdom.com and to see the bios of the owners of GetWisdom.com check the description below for links. https://www.getwisdom.com/founders/ https://www.getwisdom.com/testimonials/ https://www.getwisdom.com/healingpage/ https://www.getwisdom.com/divine-wisdom-database/ https://www.getwisdom.com/hidden-truth/ Also we have to give credit to a small number of volunteers and partners who have worked tirelessly and with devotion to the Get Wisdom mission of saving and healing humanity since Get Wisdom was initiated in 2018. It is true to say that without their contributions GetWisdom would not be be where it is today, with thousands of supporters, members, donors and clients all over the world. OK let’s get started. You can order healing sessions right from our website and we accept PayPal and major debit and credit cards for payment. This is a remote healing process. This means that your session, or if you purchased a session for someone else, that session is done usually within 72 hours and you do not need to be present or doing anything in particular when the session is done. Additionally, you do not need to obtain permission from someone to get this healing done and the reason is that the person’s higher self is the gate keeper for all healing. If the person’s higher self does not want the healing done, then it is not done. This is because Source Creator or God and the divine realm aspects free will and sometimes we incarnate on earth for karmic lessons and, accordingly, some healing will not be done for that reason. After you place your order and funds are received we will send you an email thanking you for your order and present you with some options for getting to us the details of your healing request. We typically ask for names and healing issues, but you can also oder sessions for locations, companion animals, spirit rescues for those who have passed or situations that need attention so we will do our best to help you to get the information to us in a variety of ways, but reserve the right to limit the methods offered based on workload and other considerations. But rest assured, as much as possible, our clients come first. Also we have a feature that enables those with financial hardships to apply for discounts and we typically turn no one away. After the session is completed we will send another email letting you know that the session has been done and attached will be a document called the LHP & DSMR Overview showing the completion date, name or names and the order number.

