New World Order Killing National Sovereignty, Financial Freedom, and Privacy - Maria Zeee
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
94 views • 12 months ago

Some people have a gift for putting puzzle pieces together, and Maria Zeee is certainly one of them. For years, she has been educating herself about the complex and terrifying machinations of the coming New World Order, and in 2021, she launched Zeee Media, where she has become the leading independent journalist in Australia. Maria defines the motivations and goals of the coming New World Order, and how they are utilizing the United Nations and modern technology to merge the world into a singular metaverse where everyone is a member of one global society and individualism and freedom are eradicated. She also talks about why the powers-that-be are so vehemently opposed to having President Donald Trump return to the White House in 2025.



TAKEAWAYS


The United States is the leader of the West, therefore the NWO needs America destroyed so they can control humanity


Most of the NWO agenda cannot happen without a Central Bank Digital Currency


Social credit scoring will likely be how people are controlled in a global society


The NWO is humanity’s greatest enemy and threat at the moment



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

AI Apocalypse Series: https://bit.ly/49nv4RT

Patent 060606: https://bit.ly/4dfyfgO

UN75 Article: https://bit.ly/4a2cEpc

‘Humans Are Power Antennas’ Article: https://bit.ly/49WOJY4

Policy Horizons Canada: https://bit.ly/44jU9eI


🔗 CONNECT WITH MARIA ZEEE

Website: https://zeeemedia.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maria.zeee/?hl=en

X: https://twitter.com/zeee_media

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/mariazeee


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Ascent Nutrition: https://goascentnutrition.com/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
journalistglobalistsainwonew world ordermediaunited nationssatanistsfinancesluciferianselitistsmetaversemaria zeeetina griffin



