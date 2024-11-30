S2 EP 87 - Life and Death - hard lessons learned from animal husbandry

Have you ever killed?

Do you what it means to kill?

If you have you may know how precious life is.

I do.

I honour animals.

I used to raise and care for snakes, snakes eat mice and rats, so I had to make decisions about caring for the snakes by killing mice and rats. I raised mice to kill. Yes, I am a killer, not something I wanted to be, but I learned from my experiences. This affected me in many ways. I learned a lot of lessons about life, death, survival and bravery.

I would like to share what I learned, how it changed me and what I think is important.

I am a vegetarian by choice; I will eat animals if I know the animals were treated well before death. I support good farmers. I have a lot of respect and appreciation for great small farmers