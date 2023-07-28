7/28/23 Alien Invasion? Cabal PsyOp Biosyn Capture & Genocide - youarefreetv

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
7/28/23: As the Cabal uses mass Lawfare as their main assault against the Amazing Patriots and Activists fighting Sex trafficking, the coup on the USA, & Big Med genocide, the Intel ops roll out Alien Invasion social engineering 3.0. The Breakaway Civ has the free energy tech, has the genetically frankensteined entities (abominations), & is priming the population for False Flags of an inter dimensional alien attack in order to execute unprecedented control of humanity...
PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!
Here are the links for today’s video:
Check out REMEDY: TTAC IS BACK- film on cancer and vax and remedies to HEAL:
https://remedy.film/?ref=751b94ad-fb7d-4509-aa19-f29b3a904cd9
Please sign up for the Lindell Election Crime Bureau event in August! Live-streamed in 80 languages:
https://lindellevent.com/
Kingdom to the Capitol Revival schedule:
https://k2c.tpusafaith.com/
How Bad is My Batch:
https://howbadismybatch.com/
The trans-humanist biomedical assault:
$7.9M for "peer support" indoctrination to promote Vaginoplasty surgeries for males:
https://www.portlandtribune.com/townnews/hospital/ohsu-led-study-seeks-to-support-trans-patients-before-gender-affirming-surgery/article_7ea4ee34-2c1b-11ee-bf9d-abddada1b7f8.html
Canadian Indigenous transgender wants assisted suicide after vaginoplasty surgery:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/07/transgender-seeks-euthanasia-canada-claiming-its-only-way/
Helen Joyce comes out against the male-to-female transgender lie:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/columnists/article-12299641/The-lie-men-women-leads-rapists-womens-prisons-writes-HELEN-JOYCE.html
Even Megyn Kelly supports Helen Joyce:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNw9j-Oeaa8
RFK Jr denied Secret Service Protection in 2024 Pres run:
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/campaigns/rfk-jr-request-for-secret-service-denied
Ammon Bundy and Peoples' Rights fined $50M in defamation lawsuit:
https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/far-right-activist-ammon-bundy-loses-defamation-18259865.php
https://www.peoplesrights.org/
Karen Kingston Sheriff's letter update:
https://karenkingston.substack.com/p/important-florida-update-on-sheriffs
FTX Ponzi Scheme criminals intended to buy a Pacific Island to Build Bunker for Apocalyptic event:
https://nypost.com/2023/07/21/ftx-wanted-to-buy-a-pacific-island-nation-to-prepare-for-apocalypse-lawsuit/
Peru announces national health emergency for guillain-barre:
https://andina.pe/ingles/noticia-peru-government-declares-national-health-emergency-due-to-increased-guillainbarre-cases-946698.aspx
Pelosi, Pedophilia and the dead CPS Children...
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=635429102b3690202ba1f7d1
https://nypost.com/2023/07/21/ftx-wanted-to-buy-a-pacific-island-nation-to-prepare-for-apocalypse-lawsuit/
Project Blue Beam is being launched with the current Oversight Hearings Psy Op: CSPAN:
https://www.c-span.org/video/?529499-1/hearing-unidentified-anomalous-phenomena-uap
The Truth about Elon Musk and the X App:
https://theinfowar.tv/watch?id=64c12f218c997fe53ebb1393
Learn more about Trump and the real X Files connection:
https://www.darkjournalist.com/x-facts-x4.php
You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://franksocial.com/profile/201326
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://ugetube.com/@youarefreetv
https://locals.com/feed/21008/you-are-free-tv
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!!
We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime!
Prayer Wave!! WE ARE FREE !!