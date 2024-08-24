BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"Microwave Mind Control" Part II with Dr. Robert Young
What is happening
What is happening
695 views • 8 months ago

"Microwave Mind Control" Part II

with Dr. Robert Young, Anders Brunstad, Thorbjorn Morstad


References and Links:


PART 1 - "Biohacking the Biofield of Humans" with Nano Graphene-Based Biochips & Pulsating EMF - https://rumble.com/v4oayyx-biohacking-humans-with-nano-graphene-based-biochips.html


Dr. Robert Young's site:

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/


Dr. Robert O. Young's Rumble site: GRAPHENE RIBBONS & THREADS NANO & MICRO WIRELESS BODY NETWORK + EMF CONNECTION (WBAN) & THE TRUE CAUSE OF YOUR DIS-EASE - https://rumble.com/v4o3b20-graphene-ribbons-nano-networks-emf-effects-and-true-cause-of-dis-ease.html


Donate to international research on 5G weaponization at:

https://www.givesendgo.com/research

Keywords
healthsciencevaccine5gaicell phonedepopulationfitnessviruspopulation controlgermspoisoningmicrowave mind controlledlampdr robert youngcovidieeehydrogelpart iigrapheneinternet of bodieswbanmind control transhumanism
