Analog Capital Partners is a fee-only fiduciary financial planning and wealth management firm headquartered in Houston, Texas. With over 20 years of institutional advisory experience, the firm offers a range of services, including:





Financial Planning: Lifelong process of aligning your behavior with your most important goals regardless of market conditions.

- Wealth Management: Diversified strategies encompassing public, private assets, and alternatives.

- Tax Services: Comprehensive U.S. and global tax planning, compliance, and strategic advice for individuals and entities.

- Estate Planning: Development of living trusts and advanced taxable estate strategies.

- Family Office Services: On-demand access to tax, estate, investment, and risk specialists, either individually or as an integrated solution.





The firm emphasizes its unconflicted, partner-owned fiduciary model, ensuring no conflicts of interest, no products to sell, and no commissionable services. Client assets are managed and held at Goldman Sachs.





Analog Capital Partners was founded in May 2020 by Billy Anil Desai and Daniel Earl Adams.





