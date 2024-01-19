Create New Account
Bitcoin's Price Crashes Post ETF Approval -- Will the Boosters Fire Up?
Bitcoin's Price has fallen precipitously since the ETF's were approved by Gary Gensler in the SEC. What is the reason? Was it the grayscale selling, and will it shoot up? Will investors be able to resist the orange pilling that wall street is creating with the profit incentive? #bitcoin #bitcoinetfs #grayscale

bitcoinelizabeth warrenfunminingjamie dimongrayscalegary genslerbitcoin etfgrayscale futuresselling pressurebitcoin to the moonbitcoin under attackhash powerfear and certainty in doubtpet rock

