© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn Self Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com
Here’s an important topic of self-defense: The importance of listening and talking to your attacker.
In this video, we see how quickly things can escalate when someone is making a verbal assault. That’s when verbal defense comes in really handy.
Learn all about personal protection by visiting Code Red Defense:
Awareness and Avoidance
► https://www.codereddefense.com/awareness-and-avoidance/
Verbal Defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/verbal-defense/
Related article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/why-you-should-listen-to-your-attacker/
Stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense