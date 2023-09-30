X22 REPORT Ep 3176a - The D’s/[CB] Are Pushing Hard For [CBDC], The Patriots Are Blocking The [CBDC]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep 3176a - Sept 29, 2023
The D’s/[CB] Are Pushing Hard For [CBDC], The Patriots Are Blocking The [CBDC]
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)
California's economy is failing and to keep the people happy the Gov decided to increase minimum wage to $20. This is a bandaid fix, the problem is going to get worse.Most business will probably let people go or increase the prices. The D's want the [CBDC] and the patriots are blocking it. The [CB] will lose this battle in the long run.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^