Debunking Revisionist Thanksgiving: Were Pilgrims Wrong?

Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck debunk the lies of history revisionists by telling the true history of America. Were the Pilgrims bloodthirsty monsters? Were Indians all perfectly peaceful? What really happened that first Thanksgiving?





All this and more on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





**********





If you would like to donate, just follow this link: https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/ and hit the bright orange “Donate” button!





Or you can text GIVE to (855) 796-1005 or call our toll free number at 888-459-5727





You can also give by sending your donations in the mail to:

IGBY International Ministries

PO Box 797

Decatur, IL 62525





Thank you for your continued support, and please pray about standing with us as we go forward into the next step of this ministry.





