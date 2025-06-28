Serbian police began pushing protesters off the street near the parliament building in Belgrade, using shields & batons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Serbian police have begun pushing protesters off the street near the parliament building in Belgrade, using shields and batons, according to a TASS correspondent.
Vice Prime Minister and Interior Minister Ivica Dačić stated that those who attacked police officers will be held accountable.
Previous: Protesters in Belgrade have begun clashing with police forces, according to a TASS correspondent on the ground.
Serbian channels report that the clashes were provoked by police.