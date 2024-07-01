WE SPEAK The WISDOM of GOD in a MYSTERY !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
UNLESS You have Been Given Eye's to See and a HEART to Perceive
You Will NEVER Understand Anything of The SPIRIT of GOD, PERIOD !!!
God Bless my Friends , Fellow brothers and sisters !!!
Mark 4:11 And he said unto them, Unto You it is Given to Know The Mystery of The Kingdom of God: but unto them that are without, all these things are done in parables:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ