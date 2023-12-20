Stew Peters Exposes the Zionist Gatekeepers, says we need to speak out now

Stew talks with his best buddy King Bau on Twitter X. He admonishes believers in Jesus Christ to mobilize and speak out after seeking God's direction. He reminds me of the prophet that said he was a man of unclean lips, so pardon the cuss words he may use for now. He's a work in progress. Remember, he's not a Pastor, he's a media spokesperson. He speaks with righteous indignation.
See more about this at my webpage:
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/heros
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.