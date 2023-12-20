Create New Account
Stew Peters Exposes the Zionist Gatekeepers, says we need to speak out now
Freed From Evil
Stew talks with his best buddy King Bau on Twitter X. He admonishes believers in Jesus Christ to mobilize and speak out after seeking God's direction. He reminds me of the prophet that said he was a man of unclean lips, so pardon the cuss words he may use for now. He's a work in progress. Remember, he's not a Pastor, he's a media spokesperson. He speaks with righteous indignation.

See more about this at my webpage:

https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon-expo/heros



prophecyisraelpalestinenew world orderzionismsatanismrevelationgazaright wingdemocracygatekeepersjesus return

