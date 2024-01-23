Famed TikTok Mom Cured Naturally From Hashimoto’s, Lyme and Thyroid Disease - Crystal Jung

Crystal Jung was chronically ill for seven years following her daughter’s birth. After a doctor told her that she would be in a wheelchair within a year, she was determined to figure out the cause of her sickness once and for all. She did her own in-depth research for several years and discovered natural solutions to her horrific health issues. While doing a water fast, she saw incredible results and experienced the complete reversal of three chronic illnesses. Today, Crystal is a wellness enthusiast with a viral TikTok account. She is passionate about staying healthy and avoiding going to the doctor’s office and popping needless, harmful medications. She also talks about the importance of fasting, praying, and maintaining wellness and balance in your life - naturally.









TAKEAWAYS





Jesus water fasted





Rebuilding your immune system is critical in regaining optimal health





Within one year of applying homeopathic alternatives, Crystal was healed of chronic illnesses such as Lyme disease and Hashimoto’s





A lot of people on thyroid medication may not know that their bodies could be fighting an infection









🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Health Testimony video: https://bit.ly/47q6iP4

Goodbye Lupus book: https://amzn.to/3u660iJ

Mastering Diabetes book: https://amzn.to/3RUeOQA

The Longevity Diet book: https://amzn.to/3SlL4O7





🔗 CONNECT WITH CRYSTAL JUNG

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@cleaneve

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cleaneve/

Podcast: https://bit.ly/3S30OoZ

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@cleaneve





📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

LifeVac (get 10% off with code TINA): https://lifevac.net/

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3NU1D1b





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/