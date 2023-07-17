On the night of July 17, the Crimean Bridge came under attack. It was damaged for the second time since the beginning of Russian military operations in Ukraine. The first terrorist attack by Kiev terrorists on the bridge took place on October 8, 2022, when a truck exploded near a train with fuel, killing 5 civilians. Today’s attack resulted in less damage to the bridge but the local authorities are yet to reveal the means used by the Kiev regime. Unfortunately, more civilians fell victims of Kiev’s terror.

According to footage shared by eyewitnesses from the spot, the attack took place at about 3 am. In about an hour, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, reported “an emergency in the area of the 145th pillar of the Crimean Bridge and the suspension of traffic.” Later the local authorities claimed that no pillars of the bridge were destroyed.

Governor of the Belgorod region confirmed that two citizens from his region were killed on the bridge. The victims are a man and a woman, while their daughter was injured of moderate severity. She was evacuated to a hospital in Krasnodar region.

As a result of the attack, automobile traffic on the bridge has been stopped, as well as ferry traffic between Kuban and Crimea. Railway traffic was temporary suspended.

The local authorities did not reveal any other details of the attack. It may be supposed that the bridge could be targeted by missiles or naval drones, which could also be launched from the coasts of other countries.

Once again, Kiev’s attack resulted in NO MILITARY GAINS. The railway on the bridge was not damaged and trains from the peninsula already resumed their traffic. The road on the bridge is used exclusively by civilian passenger cars. Even large trucks were prohibited to use the road after the attack in October last year. The Russian military could only use the railway or ferries to transfer some heavy military equipment or fuel.

The damage to the bridge resulted in civilian casualties and it will again reduce the flow of tourists to Crimean resorts. In recent weeks, kilometer-long queues appeared on the bridge due to the huge number of tourists heading to the peninsula.

Even armed and commanded by NATO, the terrorist Kiev regime is has no forces to win the Russian military in a fair battle on the front lines. Headed by showmaker Zelensky, the only task Kiev’s government performs is turning the war into a show for the public in NATO countries, who have to pay for it.

A representative of the military intelligence of Ukraine commented on the incident. “One can only quote the words of the head of the GUR Kirill Budanov that “the Crimean Bridge is an unnecessary structure there,” Andrei Yusov said.

The main victory of the terrorists in power in Ukraine is the large media effect of the attack that took place on the day when the “grain deal ends”. Today Moscow is expected to reveal if Russia agrees to expand the deal. However, judging by the ongoing provocations from Kiev and NATO countries, including Turkey, Moscow will likely refuse.

At the same time, another attack on the Crimean Bridge will help Kiev to hide its defeat on the frontlines in the Ukrainian media.

