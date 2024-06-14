What's Up? The End of Religion?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Greg Braden and John Petersen discuss the intentional dismantling of social bonds, including economic, gender, race, and religious divisions. They emphasize the erosion of religious foundations, the necessity of personal and community resilience, and the potential for a new, more aware and responsible human and world to emerge.
