Israelis are calling for the continuation of sexual torture of Palestinian abductees in Israeli jails.

Israeli settlers raided the regime’s Sde Teman detention camp in the Negev Desert, demanding the continuation of torture of Palestinian abductees in the facility after a Palestinian was hospitalized due to torture and sexual assault in the camp.
Israelis stormed an israeli military guarded facility demanding the release of arrested soldiers who were convicted of raping & sexual torture on Palestinian prisoners.
Sources @Press TV & Fotros Resistance
