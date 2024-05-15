RT News May 15, 2024 4PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 15, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Attempted assassination - the Slovakian Prime Minister is shot in broad daylight as he leaves a meeting. He's said to be in a life-threatening condition. In the immediate aftermath of the attack and despite no official word on potential motives, Western media reports jump straight to the premier's links to Russia. Russian forces take another two villages in the Kharkov region, as well as a frontline town in Zaporozhye, as they continue to cement their recent battlefield gains.