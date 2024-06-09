© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What influence are you having on your surroundings? Is it good? Would it please Jesus? Sometimes a Jesus-pleasing influence on others can involve a not so pleasant experience for you. Keep going, though. If you are His, Jesus is with you through all of it.
What is your influence?
