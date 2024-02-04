🚨BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall · Per Gov Greg Abbot today

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🚨 R A W S A L E R T S | · BREAKING: Texas is currently constructing border wall. Per Governor Greg Abbot today:
"Texas made history as the first and ONLY state to build our own border wall. Construction is ongoing. We will not back down from our efforts to secure the border."
2h
@rawsalerts