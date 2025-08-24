© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 Russian Aerospace Forces support ground operations in the Sumy direction
(Cynthia... will update if I find out what was used, possibly some kind of FABs from those shockwaves?)
The footage shows a precision strike by Russian aviation on a Ukrainian manpower concentration near Bessalovka, as part of broader offensive actions.
Adding:
🛸💥 Last night, Russian Gerans targeted Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Chaplyne, Synelnikovo District, Dnepropetrovsk Region.