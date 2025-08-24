💥 Russian Aerospace Forces support ground operations in the Sumy direction

(Cynthia... will update if I find out what was used, possibly some kind of FABs from those shockwaves?)

The footage shows a precision strike by Russian aviation on a Ukrainian manpower concentration near Bessalovka, as part of broader offensive actions.

Adding:

🛸💥 Last night, Russian Gerans targeted Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities in Chaplyne, Synelnikovo District, Dnepropetrovsk Region.