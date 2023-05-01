Trump to Mark Levin: This was a 'disaster'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Former President Donald Trump joins 'Life, Liberty and Levin' to discuss his relationship with former President Barack Obama and Arnold Schwarzenegger's time on The Apprentice.
#foxnews #fox #LifeLibertyLevin
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html