Brighteon Broadcast News, Feb 15, 2024 - Capitol Hill PANICS, claiming Russia just launched orbital NUKE platform that can drop multi-megaton warheads out of the sky

- Space technology and knife design with an emphasis on survival tools. (0:27)

- Removing Joe Biden from office due to dementia concerns. (3:19)

- Vaccine awareness and skepticism. (13:56)

- Race and commerce in a merit-based marketplace. (23:00)

- EMP weapons and their potential impact on the US. (32:04)

- Potential Russian weaponry and US election interference. (38:23)

- Russian military technology and national security threats. (43:47)

- Nuclear weapons, food blockades, and supplement donations. (51:27)

- Bank collapse, tax debt, and tech industry language. (56:38)

- Survival knives and their quality. (1:04:29)

- Designing a unique tomahawk knife with Dawson and field testing its versatility. (1:06:58)

- A knife design for escape from urban situations. (1:15:46)

- A versatile machete for surviving in urban and wilderness environments. (1:27:17)

- Sword-making history and quality. (1:34:33)

- Knives, supplements, and health products. (1:49:05)





