419) Caste System of the Bristish-Roman Empire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video is preceded by — 418) Empire versus Federation: https://www.brighteon.com/2236fb07-ea8a-47a3-85b4-0cb817afd8da
Source — weekly Webinar by Anna Von Reitz, on americanstatenationals.org , March 11, 2024: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/march-2024/
Video: https://mega.nz/file/YkFQAKQK#RxpMEOqbFc5N8Y7cy1inJspcI1BMCP-xisnXLQ3awlY
Audio: https://mega.nz/file/01MBHRpR#ANXwtHkQJAdTtDmY3IXedkDXLk_q1sy1-HqQota83FE
March 19, 2024 | International Public Notice:The Situation | By Anna Von Reitz: http://www.paulstramer.net/2024/03/international-public-noticethe-situation.html
My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D
https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth