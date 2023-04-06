⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation (6 April 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(6 April 2023)

Part I (see Part II)

The AF RU FED continue the SMO.

In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack & Army aviation & artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower & military hardware of the AF UKR close to Dvurechnaya, Peschanoye, & Masyutovka (Kharkov reg). In addition, actions of 3 sabotage & reconnaissance groups of the AF UKR were thwarted near Novoselovskoye, Artemovka (LPR), Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region).

More than 50 UKR servicemen, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, and a U.S.-made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery radar station have been destroyed during the day.

Moreover, today at about 8.30 a.m., the units of the State Border Guard of the Western Military District, together with a border guard unit of the Border Guard Department of the Federal Security Service of the RU FED in Bryansk region, have prevented an attempt of a sabotage & reconnaissance group of over 15 militants to intrude into the RU FED territory near Sluchayevsk (Bryansk region).

Artillery fire of the Western Military district defeated the enemy. The sabotage group was scattered and forced to retreat back to the UKR territory suffering losses. RU personnel suffered no losses.

In Krasny Liman direction, RU artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the AF UKR close to Chervonaya Dibrova & Chernopopovka (LPR).

Up to 80 UKR troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, 1 Nona self-propelled system & D-20 & D-30 howitzers were neutralised.

In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces, Oper-Tactical aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower syst have annihilated over 140 UKR troops, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, 8 motor vehi, one Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun & Gvozdika & Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, 1 D-20 howitzer, 1 U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battary radar station during the day. An artillery ordnance depot of the 107th Rocket Artillery Brigade of the AF UKR has been obliterated near Sergeevka (DPR).

In S. Donetsk & Zaporozhye directions, Oper'-Tactical & Army aviation & artillery of the Vostok Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar (DPR), and Marfopol & Zagornoye (Zaporozhye reg).

In addition, RU military foiled an enemy assault group's attempt to counterattack in the direction of Vodyanoye & Nikolskoye (DPR).

As many as 35 Ukr troops, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 2 pick-up trucks & D-20 & D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in these directions during the day.

In Kherson direction, up to 20 UKR troops, 2 motor vehicles & 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed over the past 24 hrs.

Operl-Tactical & Army aviation, Missile Troops & Artillery of the RU Group of Forces have engaged 92 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower & military hardware in 128 areas during the day.

A command post of the 110th Mechd Brigade of the AF of UKR was eliminated close to Avdeevka (DPR)

Part 2

RU air def. forces have intercepted 11 HIMARS MLRS projectiles during the day. Moreover, 11 Ukrainian UAV have been downed close to Tavolzhanka (Kharkov reg), Kremennaya & Kovalyovka (LPR), Nikolskoye, Novoselovka, and Peski (DPR).

📊 In total, 406 airplanes & 228 helicopters, 3,684 UAVS, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,554 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,078 combat vehs equipped w/ MLRS, 4,515 field artillery cannons & mortars, as well as 9,319 units of SM equip have been destroyed during the SMO.

***

The Kiev regime deliberately kills its own servicemen by artillery fire to prevent any attempt of abandoning the occupied positions & retreating under the onslaught of the RU troops.

On 5 April 2023, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have been carrying out active actions to seize a stronghold close to Avdeevka (DPR).

During the fight, the UKR unit leader of the 53rd Mech'd Brig addressed to the RU commanding officers on open radio channel declaring voluntary surrendering of his unit 14 men strong.

The RU military ceased fire to ensure safe evacuation of UKR troops from the fortified position.

Given the dark time of day, the UKR servicemen were accommodated in the blindage until the morning for their further evacuation to the rear area of the RU Group of Forces.

At night, the UKR artillery purposefully opened heavy fire targeting the blindage where the UKR surrendered servicemen were accommodated. More than 300 large-calibre shells were fired.

As a result of the AFU strike, all the 14 servicemen who had laid their arms were killed.