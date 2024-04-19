The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“…A Celtic legend narrates of a magical chess game played by King Arthur and his knight Owen. As soon as the parties began to move the pieces made of gold, a hot battle broke out between their armies, with the side of the winning player overcoming the other army. Finally, Arthur grabbed the pieces and squeezed them so hard that they turned into dust and the battle ceased…”
Did King Arthur's legendary advisor and magician Merlin put a spell on those golden pieces or perhaps on the chess board? Was this legend just a tall tale with no basis in reality whatsoever? I note that, the various legends of King Arthur and the knights of the round table, even those regarding the holy grail, do seem to resonate with the historical record of the game of chess. According to some students of history, the playing of chess has been used from ancient times to manipulate people and circumstances through dark magick.
Here's a listing of some of the resources that went into this study.
Origin of Chess - by Pooja Bhatia
https://www.esamskriti.com/e/Culture/Indian-Culture/Origin-of-chess-aka-Chaturanga-1.aspx
Chessmen and Chess - by Charles K. Wilkinson
https://www.jstor.org/stable/3257111
Using Chess for Divination
https://jackofwandstarot.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/using-chess-for-divination/
The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly P. Hall
https://sacred-texts.com/eso/sta/sta31.htm
Esotericism of the Game of Chess Related to Freemasonry - By William Steve Burkle
http://www.freemasons-freemasonry.com/esotericism_chess.html
The Meaning of Mosaic Pavement (Checkered Tile) In Freemasonry
https://masonicfind.com/the-checkered-tile-in-freemasonry
Enochian Chess of the Golden Dawn - Book (PDF) - by Chris Zalewski
https://www.labirintoermetico.com/06Numerologia_Cabala/Zalewski-Enochian-Chess-of-the-Golden-Dawn.pdf
Enochian Chess - by Rummah
https://medium.com/@RummahK/enochian-chess-b8c4ca0622ec
Enochian Chess (Wiki)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enochian_chess
Rosicrucian Chess: Being a manual of Enochian Chess - by Dr. Steve Nichols
https://www.amazon.com/Rosicrucian-Chess-Being-manual-Enochian/dp/1906958785/ref=pd_sim_d_sccl_2_1/141-1520542-2303019
Quaternity Chess: A Game that is more than a Game - by Nina Sorokina
https://www.quaternity-chess.com/single-post/2020/01/18/a-game-that-is-more-than-a-game-1
Clock Shavings - by Tracy Twyman
https://www.clockshavings.com/
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessAgeioInsights.mp4
Find series playlist here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:
https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub
The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com
The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com