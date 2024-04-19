BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Game of Chess - Beyond Entertainment to the Manipulation of Reality
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
259 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 04/19/2024

“…A Celtic legend narrates of a magical chess game played by King Arthur and his knight Owen. As soon as the parties began to move the pieces made of gold, a hot battle broke out between their armies, with the side of the winning player overcoming the other army. Finally, Arthur grabbed the pieces and squeezed them so hard that they turned into dust and the battle ceased…”


Did King Arthur's legendary advisor and magician Merlin put a spell on those golden pieces or perhaps on the chess board? Was this legend just a tall tale with no basis in reality whatsoever? I note that, the various legends of King Arthur and the knights of the round table, even those regarding the holy grail, do seem to resonate with the historical record of the game of chess. According to some students of history, the playing of chess has been used from ancient times to manipulate people and circumstances through dark magick.


Here's a listing of some of the resources that went into this study.


Origin of Chess - by Pooja Bhatia

https://www.esamskriti.com/e/Culture/Indian-Culture/Origin-of-chess-aka-Chaturanga-1.aspx


Chessmen and Chess - by Charles K. Wilkinson

https://www.jstor.org/stable/3257111


Using Chess for Divination

https://jackofwandstarot.wordpress.com/2021/05/06/using-chess-for-divination/


The Secret Teachings of All Ages by Manly P. Hall

https://sacred-texts.com/eso/sta/sta31.htm


Esotericism of the Game of Chess Related to Freemasonry - By William Steve Burkle

http://www.freemasons-freemasonry.com/esotericism_chess.html


The Meaning of Mosaic Pavement (Checkered Tile) In Freemasonry

https://masonicfind.com/the-checkered-tile-in-freemasonry


Enochian Chess of the Golden Dawn - Book (PDF) - by Chris Zalewski

https://www.labirintoermetico.com/06Numerologia_Cabala/Zalewski-Enochian-Chess-of-the-Golden-Dawn.pdf


Enochian Chess - by Rummah

https://medium.com/@RummahK/enochian-chess-b8c4ca0622ec


Enochian Chess (Wiki)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enochian_chess


Rosicrucian Chess: Being a manual of Enochian Chess - by Dr. Steve Nichols

https://www.amazon.com/Rosicrucian-Chess-Being-manual-Enochian/dp/1906958785/ref=pd_sim_d_sccl_2_1/141-1520542-2303019


Quaternity Chess: A Game that is more than a Game - by Nina Sorokina

https://www.quaternity-chess.com/single-post/2020/01/18/a-game-that-is-more-than-a-game-1


Clock Shavings - by Tracy Twyman

https://www.clockshavings.com/


Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/ChessAgeioInsights.mp4


Find series playlist here:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#ChessInMedia


Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm


Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm


Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub


The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com

Keywords
secretsesotericchess
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy