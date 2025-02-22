469) Cyrus Parsa (RIP) – "AI: The Plan to Invade Humanity"

Source – ime channel; May 11th, 2022.

AI_The Plan To Invade Humanity: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZVIpCp0iVj0u





Cyrus Parsa RIP:

— https://jellyfish.news/cyrus-parsa-brilliant-author-found-dead/

— https://www.reddit.com/r/conspiracy_commons/comments/1iv1fky/cyrus_a_parsa_found_dead_with_gunshot_wound_to/





What was their plan? Why is every human being special? What was the Pentagon and CIA not disclosing to the public?





This Sci-Fi movie created a chain of reaction with the Pentagon, CIA and world governments with its release on April 24, 2020. Within 3 days of its release, the Pentagon, for the first time in our history, confirmed and verified that we have had off-world alien technology land on earth.. This Sci-Fi movie is based on true events. Watch this thought provoking, alternative universe film that is based on Cyrus A Parsa, of The AI Organization's secret R & D on UFO's and Aliens.





The Aliens had a plan with their Quantum Crafts to colonize earth without the inhabitants realizing that they were being invaded. One day they come, one day they go, takes only two days to span 100 years to invade in our dimension through AI technology. Yet, their plans are exposed, as the Creator has another plan.





The For Life on Earth Show is a conversation about the background to current events. We invite you to join the conversation by contributing comments and questions in the Chat box. The FLOE show is LIVE every Wednesday at 9 pm GMT.





