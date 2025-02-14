How to Enforce the Constitution: Whether the Government Likes it or Not

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Despite the fact that government-run "education" never teaches it, the Founders told us exactly how to enforce the Constitution - without waiting on the federal government to limit itself. In this episode, we break down their forgotten strategy for stopping federal overreach - whether the government likes it or not.
Path to Liberty: February 14, 2025