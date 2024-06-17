BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Fiber is Not Good For You!
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
157 views • 11 months ago

The Fiber Myth: Why You Don't Actually Need Fiber for a Healthy Diet

Welcome to the Reality of Health Podcast! In this episode, I delve into the controversial topic of fiber and challenge the common belief that it's essential for good health. I discuss a significant study from the World Journal of Gastroenterology, revealing that reducing or eliminating fiber can actually alleviate symptoms like constipation and bloating. I also explore the misconceptions about fiber's role in lowering cholesterol and preventing bowel diseases, and highlight how the food industry profits from promoting high-fiber diets. Tune in to uncover the truth about fiber and why you might be better off without it.


00:00 Introduction to the Reality of Health Podcast

00:25 The Fiber Controversy Begins

01:04 Scientific Studies on Fiber

02:31 Health Implications of Fiber

04:22 Debunking Fiber Myths

10:27 Fiber and Children's Health

11:48 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
dietary fiberfiber mythsfiber and healthfiber dangersfiber and cholesterolfiber and constipationfiber supplementsis fiber healthyfiber factsfiber and gut healthhigh fiber dietzero fiber dietfiber intakefiber and digestionfiber and bloatingfiber studiesfiber issuesfiber realityfiber truths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy