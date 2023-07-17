What Are Rights?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A good definition would be "That which "government" wishes to limit or take"
A "Right" is anything which does not infringe on another human being.
Period
Once you infringe on another human being, his property or free actions, you become a "Wrong." You have upset the natural order of things.
If you harm another human being with your actions, the only "Right" thing to do is to give jurisdiction of your crime over to that individual you harmed! If he forgives, so be it. If he chooses to end your life, and he's capable of doing so, so be it!
If you wish to not fall under the jurisdiction of another then "DO NO HARM"
Follow Natural Law! It's simple really!
Police do not protect "The People"
They protect pedophiles and those who do harm to us from the Justice
"We the People" would deliver to them! They protect CRIMINALS!
What is "Legal" is generally not "Lawful" under natural law!
The "Legal System" is one of admiralty law, of MAN, and is inferior in all ways to Natural Law. So CHOOSE to not give THE SEA Jurisdiction over YOU!
"Legal" is against the Law of God
Pure and simple
