The Fall of America: Dumitru Duduman Testimony 06/02/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
783 followers
1
94 views • 3 months ago

This is the Testimony of Dumitry Duduman. He was brutally tortured protecting the work of the Lord, and God gave him a message for America. The Angel Gabriel told him, “The Fall of America will start with an internal revolution in America, started by the communists. Some of the people will start fighting against the government. The government will be busy with internal problems. Then, from the oceans, Russia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Central America, Mexico, and two other nations which I cannot remember, will attack! The Russians will bombard the nuclear missile silos and America will burn.” The nuclear missiles will land in California, Las Vegas, New York, and Florida.

 

Make sure to get his full testimony in the link below: “God’s Warnings to America” at Prophecy Club.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

Keywords
testimonyprophecy clubfall of americadumitrustan johnsondudumanprophecy with stan
