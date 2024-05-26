Update!!! 🙋🏼‍♀️🙏❤

Hi everybody! Long time no see 😉 I moved 9 months ago and finally settled in at my new place. My healing journey seemed stalled for a while because of stress and problems, but now back to my protocol which now also includes weight training again. For those following me on my youtube channel, back to continuing writing my book and helping others with auto immune diseases.

Lots of things happening in these end times as well. It is in Gods' hands but our duty is to expose the evil and slow satans' kingdom down, helping people come to Christ.

So enjoy this short update and hope you are doing well, still going strong in Christ 🙏❤