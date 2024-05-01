The Rock Almighty The Gifts That Keep On Giving

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3R0qwH4

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3S6Kcub

It would be awesome for you to share, like, rumble and give a thumbs up (or down to) this video!

Your donations are always appreciated. A portion of your donations will be given to Christ-centered ministries and organizations doing the Lord's work in these last days. May God richly bless you!

Donate here:

https://bit.ly/3RWo4mg

It would be an honor to have to have you Like, (Rumble) and Subscribe to this channel. We pray it's an inspiration to you and fam'.





God never brings trouble in our lives, but he will use all things for your good if you believe.





Gifts From God

From Intouch Ministries

Get daily devotions and more with the app:

@ Apple - https://apple.co/3yUJ0lz

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3usFfFm

In times of hardship, take a moment to marvel at the evidence of God's love and care all around you.

James 1:12-18

In today’s passage, James writes, “Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shifting shadow” (v. 17).





Music video credit

Barren Cross - King Of Kings

Put Barren Cross on your playlist:

@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3se7cM5

@ Amazon Music - https://amzn.to/3Wv2uds

Real 80s CCM

@Real80sCCM

https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM





Christ-centered Rock 'n' Roll for your soul.

The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.

Now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://tinyurl.com/USSportsRadioToday042224