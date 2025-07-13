BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Putin: West tried to cut chunks OUT of Russia, forced it to exist by THEIR rules
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
128 views • 2 months ago

👨‍🦲💬West tried to cut chunks OUT of Russia, forced it to exist by THEIR rules — Putin

Says Russia needed to become strong, independent state for its interests to be taken seriously.

More from interview:

Putin told journalist Zarubin why 25 years ago in a conversation with Yeltsin he stated that he was not ready to be head of state:

"For me, firstly, it was unexpected, and secondly, perhaps, yes, I didn't want to, because I thought I wasn't ready. There were many very acute, short-term and at the same time vitally important issues for the country. <...> And I thought about whether I would succeed, whether I would manage."

Adding more from a video I posted about 4 days ago about an assassination:

The head of the SBU Malyuk stated that a group of killers who shot SBU Colonel Voronich in Kiev had been eliminated.

According to him, Voronich was killed by a man and a woman on the order of Russian special services. 

During the arrest on July 13th in the Kyiv region they resisted and were killed.

Adding this from Ukraine: 

Men aged 17 to 25 are automatically entered in the "Oberig" register and registered in the military without visiting the TCC.

The data is entered automatically by the system that takes it from other state registers.

The Ministry of Defense reports that only those who have the right to deregistration should appear in the TCC.

In this case, it is necessary to come to the TCC with documents confirming the deregistration or grounds for deregistration.

