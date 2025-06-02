Week 3 of P. Diddy Trial ! Really Pay Attention! Alot is On The Line!

Sean Combs is Facing Life In Prison, as originally stated in 2024! Not only for these unthinkable crimes! And all he's hurt, but there is more. Alot more. This is the biggest case of the century, and you need to be paying attention! Pray for as many people to come forward as possible against Sean Combs as many already have testified. But some real high rollers also should soon be indicted. And that has to happen. These high rollers, think they got their cards on the table. They think, they'll be able to walk away like last time. But not this time. God is with these witnesses, and it's going to damn these high rollers right back to hell where they came from and it will help restore America and put an end to the darkness! All as we fight to put an end to the darkside Forever to restore the Republic of America!

Trust me!

God Bless you! And God Bless America!