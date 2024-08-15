Table Top Tools of the Ambidextral Gunfighter’s Studio

Mycomlan LED Desk lamp

First you have to see what you're working on. For video production, I like how the Micomlan LED desk lamp can eliminate shadows and it allows me to change the color temperature of the light.. For doing actual work, it delivers light where I need it. The arms hold position well, but the C-clamp mount feels a bit wobbly. There are plenty of options for desk lamps. The Micomlan is certainly meeting my needs.





For video tabletops, I use a non-reflective gaming mat, but when I need to do some real world cleaning and lubing, I protect the gaming mat with a Real Avid Universal Smart Mat. Magnetic parts tray. Oil resistant. I don’t see the need for the parts diagram…seriously anyone buying this mat doesn’t need instructions on how to field strip an AR.





Tipton Compact Range Vise vise is small enough to take to the range and unobtrusive so that isn't a distraction in videos. Affordably useful for multiple, concurrent gun projects. Small parts tray to keep things on track.





