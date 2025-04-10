BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔥Realities of War: Kazachya Loknya
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
68 views • 5 months ago

🔥Realities of War: Kazachya Loknya 🔥

As part of our *"Realities of War"* series, we revisited Kazachya Loknya to provide more details about what lies behind the facades of this settlement. 📍

Last time, due to the activity of kamikaze drones, we couldn't show you everything beyond the church where UAV operators had set up their positions. But now the picture has become clearer—and it is shocking. On the main square, we discovered positions for a 155 mm artillery gun, and everywhere there were storage areas for NATO-standard ammunition, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces abandoned in haste during their retreat.

Notably, the local cultural center was converted into an ammunition storage facility. At the time of our visit, dozens of 155 mm shells were still present. Preliminary data suggest that these positions served as a base for numerous war crimes.

We will continue to explore this topic in upcoming episodes to reveal the true face of what is happening.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
