© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/governments-hold-hearings-on-unexplained-excess-mortality/
Perhaps the number one indicator of the safety and efficacy of the COVID shots are the runaway excess deaths being experienced in countries around the world. Parliaments are now having open discussions about this major red light signal.
POSTED: October 27, 2023