BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extraterrestrial Civilizations, Emerald Tablets, Ancient Guardians, the Gog and Magog War
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 03/02/2024

Michael Salla


Mar 2, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 2, 2024


Topics

New Illustrated book covers Extraterrestrial Civilizations

JP video on Artemis Accords and life throughout our solar system

Elena Danaan webinar discusses ancient library on the Nibiru mothership, the connection with the Emerald Tablets.

An update on the UFO historical report that will be released soon by the Pentagon as required by the NDAA for 2023.

Tom DeLonge claims multiple gods are connected to UFOs and are responsible for global conflict.

Former Air Force OSI agent, Richard Doty, claims there are only five ET species visiting Earth

Credible sources tell investigative journalist Christopher Sharp that a key office in the Pentagon is stifling further UFO whistleblower testimonies from going public

The Crypto Terrestrials: Ancient Guardians of Earth's Secrets - New Webinar

John Warner IV responds to a video that the Pentagon has an odd shape due to happenstance.

Richard Dolan's video "10 Key Facts about UAP" covers worldwide UFO & USO reports, USO reports, but missing contactee and SSP reports.

5 Top Remote Viewers focus on Rapture/Harvest/Event

The Why Files cover the testimonies of several insiders about what's going on in Antarctica.

A huge treasure trove of gold plates have been found & are being released to a global alliance according to the latest JP update.

Lloyd Austin promoting NATO war with Russia in a Deep State contrived Gog and Magog War

Much speculation over this UFO sighting in Ukraine. UFOs often seen in war zones for multiple reasons

These and other stories on Exopolitics Today - The Week in Review.


Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZPp4DMqFzA

Keywords
nibirurussiauforapturendaaantarcticanatoweek in reviewgog and magog warexopoliticsuapinsidersemerald tabletsjpelena danaanremote viewersmichael sallaextraterrestrial civilizationsufo whistleblowersartemis accordsgold platesancient guardianstom delonge5 et speciescrypto terrestrials
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy